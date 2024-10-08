FASTER, PLEASE: US FAA could approve SpaceX Starship 5 license this month, source says.

The Federal Aviation Administration could approve a license for the launch of SpaceX’s Starship 5 as soon as this month, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last month, the FAA said it did not expect a determination on a license before late November. SpaceX said on social media late on Monday that Starship’s fifth flight test could launch as soon as Oct. 13, pending regulatory approval.

The FAA, which has repeatedly said it did not expect to decide on a license until late November, on Tuesday only said it continues to review the proposed mission and would make a decision “once SpaceX has met all licensing requirements.” It made no mention of the November timeframe.