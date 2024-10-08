HEADS NEED TO ROLL: Navy Says 26 Ships Affected by Faulty Welds at Newport News Shipyard in Virginia. “In a letter to Congress dated Oct. 3, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said that poor welds were found on the aircraft carrier USS George Washington as well as the attack submarines USS Hyman G. Rickover and USS New Jersey. In addition, the welding issues were identified on 23 more ships — a mix of new construction, ships in maintenance and aircraft carriers undergoing refueling.”