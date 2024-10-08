BAY AREA BLUES: Bay Area poll: 7 in 10 residents say the region’s quality of life is getting worse.

Naturally of course, the San Jose Mercury buries the real lede paragraphs deep into the article:

A whopping 46% of respondents said they were likely to leave the Bay Area in the next few years, with two-thirds of those citing high housing costs as the main reason to consider a move. During the pandemic, people fleeing the region contributed to a 3% population drop, though that exodus has since slowed.

Hey, remember that Welcome Wagon program, wealthy Red State Republicans? Any thoughts on actually getting it going?