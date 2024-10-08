COLUMBIA BROADCASTING STRUGGLE SESSION UPDATE:

Jerry Dunleavy gets results!

Presumably this is one of the “leaks” that CBS was trying to prevent:

By way of contrast, instead of Maoist struggle sessions, this is what CBS News journalists were doing 80 years ago:

What happened in recent years to cause once grizzled newsmen and women to become so brittle that the sight of a book author being asked tough questions suddenly gives them the vapors? (Answer, among other things, safetyism.) Once again, we’ve entered some sort of bizarre hell-world in which Piers Morgan is a voice of sanity: Walter Cronkite would be turning in his grave at this cowardly CBS attack on good journalism.

