#HIMTOO? Doug Emhoff was a foul-mouthed ‘a**hole’ and ‘misogynist’ who hired a ‘trophy secretary’ because she was ‘pretty’ and ‘retaliated against women who didn’t flirt back’ at LA law firm, ex-staff claim.

As Jim Treacher wrote last week: #MeToo Is Dead, and Doug Emhoff Killed It.