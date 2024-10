AIRBRUSH ALERT:

Wow. Here’s what happened. 60Minutes released a preview of the Kamala interview before it aired. Netanyahu word salad clip got dunked on relentlessly. So… 60Minutes cut it from the version which actually aired on TV. Makes you wonder what else was left on the cutting room floor. https://t.co/n1nd1Iz26z

