THIS IS CNN:

Shot: Vance blames liberal rhetoric for apparent assassination attempt against Trump.

—Headline, CNN, September 17th.

Chaser: CNN Panelist Aisha Mills: “As A Black Lesbian” Is Donald Trump Going To “Attempt To Exterminate” My Bad Genes?

AISHA MILLS, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Listen, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this kind of talk from Donald Trump and it reeks of authoritarianism and it also harkens back to a time of Hitler, who used the same exact language that Donald Trump is now quoting to talk about the people who he thinks are poisoning the blood of the nation.

* * * * * * * *

As a Black lesbian who Donald Trump doesn’t believe has genes as good as his, is he going to attempt to exterminate me when he gets elected?