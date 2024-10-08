THIS IS CNN:
Shot: Vance blames liberal rhetoric for apparent assassination attempt against Trump.
—Headline, CNN, September 17th.
Chaser: CNN Panelist Aisha Mills: “As A Black Lesbian” Is Donald Trump Going To “Attempt To Exterminate” My Bad Genes?
AISHA MILLS, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Listen, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this kind of talk from Donald Trump and it reeks of authoritarianism and it also harkens back to a time of Hitler, who used the same exact language that Donald Trump is now quoting to talk about the people who he thinks are poisoning the blood of the nation.
* * * * * * * *
As a Black lesbian who Donald Trump doesn’t believe has genes as good as his, is he going to attempt to exterminate me when he gets elected?
—Real Clear Politics, today.
That’s quite an odd thing to say on a cable news program, given Trump’s long history of supporting gay marriage, and according to Newsweek in July: Trump’s New GOP Platform Is a Massive Win for LGBT Americans.