REPORT: Robert Saleh fired by the Jets after miserable start to the NFL season. “The Jets have endured a miserable start to the NFL season despite star quarterback Aaron Rodgers being back to full health, with their latest setback against the Vikings leaving them with a losing 2-3 record. And just days on from that loss to Minnesota in London — where he controversially wore a Lebanon flag on the sidelines — ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Saleh has been relieved of his duties in New York.”