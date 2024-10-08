POSTMODERN PROBLEMS: Sexbots? In My Cloud Stack? It’s More Likely Than You Think. “I’ve long been amazed at the hyperparasitism of the hacker exploit ecosystem, where hackers penetrate systems not to steal credit card numbers, but just to steal the resources to run bot farms. And now hackers are stealing cloud resources to run AI sexbots.”
