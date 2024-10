SOME PARTS OF AMERICA STILL WORK — WHEN BIG GOVERNMENT LETS THEM:

FAA blocked helicopters carrying relief supplies from landing due to a law requiring contact info of people they’re meeting after they land.

This is why outdated laws need expiry dates and should be trashed. pic.twitter.com/0kRmvJSmhb

— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 7, 2024