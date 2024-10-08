WHAT’S THAT DEFINITION OF INSANITY AGAIN? Did Democrats Take Control of China?

Obamanomics — borrowed from FDR and since resurrected as Bidenomics — was the fine art of taking an economy that had been knocked on its back, firmly stepping on its throat with the jackboot of regulation, and bashing it repeatedly on the head with a giant sackful of money while shouting, “WHY WON’T YOU DO ANYTHING?”

While we’re just four weeks out from learning whether Obamanomics will be rebranded once more as Kamalanomics, our friends in Communist China are learning the hard way what it’s like to be ruled by truly ambitious Democrats. Or Communists. It’s all so confusing sometimes.

The point is that China’s massive economy has been flat on its back for a while now, thanks in no small part to strongman Xi Jinping’s determination to restore Communist control. His severe COVID lockdowns only made things worse, convincing consumers that they’d better stuff all their money under the proverbial mattress.

This is where classic New Deal/Obamanomics comes in.