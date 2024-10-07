I’M NOT GOING TO BE IGNORED, RON!

Shot:

She’s attacking the governor of a state about to be hit by its second hurricane in two weeks because he didn’t make time to let her cosplay as president during a contentious election. Utterly shameful. https://t.co/sja7fOdx3U — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 7, 2024

Chaser:

Just listen to how businesslike and completely averse to letting politics even enter the discussion DeSantis is. Seems like the guy you want in charge when TSHTF. https://t.co/ldesFD62EM — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 7, 2024

Classical reference in headline:

UPDATE: Ron DeSantis Is Blowing Off Calls From Kamala — and for Good Reason.