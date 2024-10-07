ZOOT SUIT RIOT: Biden’s press secretary Karine-Jean-Pierre WALKS OUT of briefing over funding for Hurricane Helene victims during fiery exchange with Fox News.

Karine Jean-Pierre stormed out of a White House press briefing after a fiery exchange with Fox News‘ Peter Doocy over funding for Hurricane Helene victims and misinformation about the government’s response.

The duo have butted heads in previous press briefings but Monday’s showdown was their most intense to date. The two rapidly exchanged back and forths, talking over each other at various points and arguing about what the other said.

It ended when Jean-Pierre, wearing an oversized blazer with a bright purple blouse, slammed her briefing binder shut and left the podium, ending the briefing after 49 minutes of questions.

She typically briefs for about an hour.

