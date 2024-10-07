DEAR HOLLYWOOD: Wokeness Or Profit. Choose One. “Social Justice destroys everything it touches. Disney spent billions acquiring valuable cash cow franchises and then woke employees turned them into money losing failures. The woke insisting that Lightyear needed more gay lost Disney tons of money and goodwill. The staffers who kept wokeness out of Inside Out 2 made Disney a billion dollars. That and Deadpool and Wolverine proved that fans will still flock to theaters if you just stop trying to shove ‘The Message’ down their throats and simply give them what they want.”

“All I want is a story. Let Western Union take care of the messages,” the wise man once said.