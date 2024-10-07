“MAKE ME A MARTYR, BUT NOT YET”:
🚨 Breaking: Sheikh Ibrahim Amin REFUSED nomination as the next Hezbollah leader.
LMAO 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CC08CpEwKy
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 6, 2024
Well, can you blame him?
