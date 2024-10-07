MARK STEYN: An Act of War, One Year On.

Today is the first anniversary of the worst one-day slaughter of Jews since the Second World War, and the start of what John Derbyshire calls the Israel-Iran War, on multiplying fronts.

There will be many observances of October 7th today. You might think that, if one’s principal concern is the “disproportionate” nature of the Israeli reprisals, one might schedule the protest marches for the first anniversary of the Zionist Entity’s counter-attacks, its first strikes on Gaza. Instead, in almost every major city across the west, the big parades are happening on the anniversary of October 7th – which risks giving the unfortunate impression that what they’re really commemorating (indeed, celebrating) is the big pile of Jew corpses, plus the attendant hostage-taking, baby-burning, mutilations, decapitations and industrial-scale gang-rape.