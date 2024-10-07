60 MINUTES HOST TELLS KAMALA HARRIS ‘WE’RE DEALING WITH THE REAL WORLD’ DURING GRILLING ON HOW SHE WILL GET A KEY POLICY THROUGH CONGRESS:

Kamala Harris appeared to struggle to explain her economic policies and how she will get them through Congress in an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes.

The Vice President’s full interview will air at 8pm ET Monday as part of an election special, showing her repeatedly asked about her plans for the economy.

‘My plan is about saying that when you invest in small businesses, you invest in the middle class, and you strengthen America’s economy. Small businesses are part of the backbone of America’s economy,’ she said.

But when CBS’ Bill Whitaker continued to grill her what her plan does and how she would pay for it, Harris didn’t offer any specifics, just staying she knew unnamed lawmakers agreed with her.

‘I’m going to make sure that the richest among us who can afford it, pay their fair share in taxes. It is not right that teachers and nurses and firefighters are paying a higher tax rate than billionaires and the biggest corporations. And I plan on making that fair,’ she said.

‘But we’re dealing with the real world here,’ Whitaker told her, asking her how she would get it approved by Congress.