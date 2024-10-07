THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: Appalachia has gone dark and criminals are pouring over the border but the Homeland Security chief had time to go luxury shopping.

Mayorkas, who was impeached by the House of Representatives earlier this year for his handling of the border crisis, was spotted by the Washington Free Beacon strolling through the mens section of Sid Mashburn, a high-end menswear store, surrounded by security. He appeared to purchase some items at the store, where suit jackets go for as much as three thousand dollars.

Concurrently, here’s what the acting president was up to: Kamala Harris Interview on ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast Raises Eyebrows and Is Completely Clueless.