HOW IT STARTED:PBS and Israel: A Pattern of Bias.

—CAMERA (the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis), December 16th, 1994.

How it’s going: PBS Platforms Repellent ‘Jim Crow’ Smear of Israel from Leftist Darling Ta-Nehisi Coates.

—NewsBusters, yesterday.

Related: Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Journey Ends Exactly Where You Expected It Would. “Yes, it’s certainly interesting to muse idly upon what could lead to an October 7, is it not? Meanwhile, here in the real world, what did lead to October 7 was Hamas, under direct supervision of Iran, having directed all aid money toward a devastating terrorist offensive rather than to bettering the lives of its own citizens in Gaza. Morally, it’s certainly easier to write about the victims you wish existed, rather than the aggressors that actually do, but Coates’s journey to the dark is as contemptible as it is predictable. It’s predictable because I remember what Coates wrote (and was praised for writing) back in 2015, in his reputation-making memoir Between the World and Me, about his reaction to 9/11.”