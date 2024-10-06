HOW IT STARTED: Biden is planning for a Great Society 2.0.

—Headline, the Washington Post, March 17th, 2021.

How it’s going: Horrifying moment protestor self-immolates outside White House.

A protestor attempted to self-immolate outside the White House during a Pro-Palestinian rally.

Samuel Mena Jr. was seen trying to light himself on fire in Lafayette Park, where a large number of protestors were gathered on Saturday.

Pictures taken at the scene by the White House capture the harrowing moment Mena’s arm ignited in flames.

Mena, who claims to be a ‘visual storyteller’, was seen waving his burning arm through the air as he shrieked in pain.

In the pictures, police officers are seen approaching cautiously as efforts are made to assist him.

Shortly after Mena set his arm ablaze, bystanders rushed to pour water on him to extinguish the flames.

* * * * * * * * *

Mena claims to be a graduate of The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

He describes himself as a production specialist who is currently ’employed as a Photojournalist for AZFamily Channels 3 and 5.’

Mena also claims to have done freelance videography for Arizona PBS and editing for RightThisMinute. He says that he has ‘collaborated’ on news stories that have aired on PBS Newshour.

His X.com profile is a picture of him smiling in front of the Palestinian Flag with the words ‘from the river, to the sea’ above it.

Before the rally on Saturday, he posted that he would ‘be streaming live from the White House exterior on Instagram.’

In another post on the same day, he wrote: ‘End settler colonialism.’