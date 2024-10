MEGALOPOLIS: Making Sense of Francis Ford Coppola’s Fever Dreams.

My latest, over at Ed Driscoll.com, after taking one for the team, and seeing Coppola’s new movie in an otherwise empty theater. Shorter version: I can’t say it’s a good film, but I’m glad the Maestro, now 85, is still making movies, and movies that are about ideas, rather than sequels, spaceships and superheroes.