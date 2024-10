A PUPPET WITH HER STRINGS CUT: Watch Kamala Harris FREEZE and FALTER When Her Teleprompter Malfunctions.

Kamala Harris' teleprompter went out at the beginning of her speech in Michigan and she turned into a floundering mess until it came back on.

You can literally tell the moment it happened lmfaopic.twitter.com/zs0wAt02Gr

— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 4, 2024