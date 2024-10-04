JIM TREACHER: #MeToo Is Dead, and Doug Emhoff Killed It.

Once upon a time, Democrats pretended to care what happened to women.

In 2017, following the revelation that film producer Harvey Weinstein was a serial sexual predator, Hollywood and all their fellow liberals did a thorough housecleaning. They named and shamed men who had been abusing women for years. It was #TimesUp for toxic masculinity.

Or so we were told. And told. And told. Again and again and again.

Fast-forward seven years. The president of the United States is a dementia-addled basket case, and his even more inept VP is the Democratic candidate. Most of the “news” industry is frantically trying to convince you she’ll make a good president, because they don’t care about anything but keeping Donald Trump out of office.

So, what do the journos do in 2024 when a woman comes forward with a story of abuse by a powerful man? The first thing they do is check whether there’s an (R) after the guy’s name. If not, he’s off-limits.

They’ll ignore the story as long as they can. And when they’re finally forced to say something about it, they’ll minimize it as much as possible.

They’ll even transform the powerful Democrat into the victim.

That’s what Semafor just did: