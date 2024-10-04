“JUST WIN, BABY!” Striking Dockworkers Agree to Take a Measly 62 Percent Raise and Not Spoil the Election for Democrats. “Democrats want to win the presidential election. They have fully embraced a complete Al Davis ‘just win, baby’ mentality. If that means some traditional Democratic interest group gets the short end of the stick, there will be time and money to make amends after the election. But no part of the Democratic coalition is allowed to put its personal or parochial priorities ahead of the collective priority of winning the presidential (and down-ticket) elections. There is a discipline, focus, and clear prioritization at work on the Democratic side that simply isn’t matched by the disparate factions on the Republican side.”