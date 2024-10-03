WHEN PEOPLE TELL YOU WHO THEY ARE, BELIEVE THEM: Campus Pro-Hamas Events on October 7: What Should be Done?

The groups holding these events are quite openly and publicly telling you who they are and what they believe in. To quote Mandel once more, their “leaders don’t want to wait a day to hold the rally because while any other day could mark the war, no other day could mark the murder and mayhem of Oct. 7. The day is important to them because the massacre of Jews is important to them.” And that’s important information to have.