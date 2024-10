CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro Loses It Over JD Vance’s Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About Shapeshifters:

I disagree with Navarro’s premise here, but so what if she’s right? I’m so old, I can remember last month, where Kamala’s “code-switching” was absolutely endorsed by all of the best people on the left. But then, we are talking the “It’s different when we do it” party here.