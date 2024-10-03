THE DINOSAURS MUST REALLY HAVE BEEN ASKING FOR IT: Asteroid that eradicated dinosaurs not a one-off, say scientists. “Detailed scans of an underwater crater off the coast of Guinea in West Africa suggest that it was created when another large asteroid smashed into the planet around the same time at the end of the Cretaceous period.”
