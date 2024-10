I MISSED THIS ON TUESDAY BUT IT ISN’T LIKE ANYTHING HAS IMPROVED SINCE THEN:

🚨Federal debt explodes on 1st day of the new fiscal year, jumping $204 billion to new record of $35.669 trillion, but it gets worse: Treasury also had to draw down its cash balance by $72 billion – that's over $275 billion in the red FOR JUST ONE DAY: pic.twitter.com/lPgbmiIyzX — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) October 2, 2024

Something that can’t go on forever will stop.