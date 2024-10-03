THEY VETTED WALZ LIKE THEY VET ILLEGALS: Walz says he ‘speaks like everybody else.’ And it’s not working for the campaign.

Buried lede:

It’s unclear whether Walz’s verbal errors will undercut his credibility with voters. But the need to continually clean up those claims could politically hurt Walz and Harris, who are locked in a tight race with Donald Trump and JD Vance. And in some cases, key members of Harris’ circle weren’t aware of some of the inaccurate statements until they became public despite the vetting process, according to four people familiar with the conversations who were granted anonymity to discuss the matter.

Emphasis added.

Walz had repeated lies like his Tiananmen Square and military service stories for decades.