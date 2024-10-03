October 3, 2024

WHAT IN THE ACTUAL HELL, PART II:

Plus: “FAA also restricting airspace for drones. How much of this is legitimate issues with drones and how much is it to try to keep footage of the devastation from getting out?”

There are two teams trying to help. The first team has far fewer resources but can move quickly. The second has far more resources but moves much more slowly.

Buttigieg has benched the first team — and people deserve to know why.

More:

Excellence doesn’t seem to have much constituency with Biden-Harris.

