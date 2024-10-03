HEH: Please Return Your Cargo Cranes to Their Upright, Stowed and Locked Positions.

JoePa can lay back in his beach chair, his spindly legs akimbo, and peacefully bask in the breezes and ocean warmth.

The “president” is making sure that it’s equally as restful and quiet on the normally busy docks of the American East and Gulf Coasts as you might be able to tell from the pictures Bingley snapped of the Port of Bayonne’s waterfront yesterday on his way home.

Normally bustling with ships, people, tiny moving parts of every description as freight and cargo goes up, down, sideways, into, out of, is loaded and unloaded from ships and trucks. Humming with activity.

All was still.