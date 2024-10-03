MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Did Hamas Just Ghost the Biden-Harris Administration? “You are about to enter another dimension, a dimension not only of darkness and silence but of rejection. A journey into a humiliating land of loneliness. You’ve just crossed over into… the Ghosted Zone.”
