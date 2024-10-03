WHEN PEOPLE TELL YOU WHO THEY ARE, BELIEVE THEM: Biden-Harris: Ukraine and Illegal Immigrants First, Hurricane Helene Victims Last.

Even voices from the left are scratching their heads over the lack of engagement by both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“To show this level of cavalier indifference just literally takes my breath away,” former Bill Clinton advisor Doug Schoen told Fox News on Tuesday.

The administration, likely trying to save face in light of the criticism, has since tried to appear more engaged, just barely. For example, the Biden-Harris administration announced Wednesday that a mere $750 would be provided to residents in states devastated by Hurricane Helene. Kamala Harris herself announced this federal aid herself.

“The president and I have been paying close attention from the beginning to what we need to do to make sure the federal resources hit the ground as quickly as possible, and that includes what was necessary to make sure that we provided direct federal assistance,” she said Wednesday. “And that work has been happening.”

She added, “And the federal relief and assistance that we have been providing has included FEMA providing $750 for folks who need immediate needs being met, such as food, baby formula, and the like. And you can apply now.”

Wow. Imagine losing your home, your livelihood, and possibly much more, only for the Biden-Harris administration to hand you a meager $750 if you apply. It’s a slap in the face—plain and simple.

This kind of “relief” is not only insulting, but it begs the question: how much more could have been done if we weren’t pouring taxpayer dollars into giving illegal aliens free housing and rent, or sending billions overseas to Ukraine? Priorities are clearly out of whack, and hardworking Americans are the ones paying the price.

Biden-Harris will question the patriotism of anyone who opposes more aid for Ukraine but can’t give more money to American citizens who’ve lost everything. Biden-Harris has unlimited resources to fly illegals across the country and give them free housing, but offers people who have lost everything less than the average weekly pay for middle class Americans.