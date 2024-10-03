THE COUNTRY IS IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS:

Report from a National Guard soldier. They are furious that the higher ups are refusing to send them to help Helene victims. There are hundreds of them and they are pissed. #Helene Please spread the word! pic.twitter.com/ahFJht6qzK — Appalachian Chestnut (@AppyOrtho) October 2, 2024

Biden did finally on Wednesday approve “the deployment of up to one thousand active-duty soldiers to support ongoing hurricane response and recovery efforts.”

But as Publius reminds X readers, “Please note, however, that Hurricane Helene made landfall on September 27th, and its massive damage was predicted days before that.”

Also from Publius:

Here is the full list (in no particular order) of all POSSIBLE reasons why active duty military helicopters have not yet been deployed en masse to disaster relief in North Carolina: 1. The Harris/Biden Administration is grossly incompetent, both in terms of not pre-staging assets and in terms of not being able to cut through Title 10 red tape now to get the assets flying. 2. Units like the 101st Airborne (Air Assault), 82nd Airborne, XVIII Airborne Corps aviation and 2nd MARDIV are currently under classified deployment or standby orders to deploy to Ukraine, Eastern Europe, Israel, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Taiwan or some other world hotspot, and they therefore cannot spare their rotary wing assets at this moment in time. 3. The classified readiness rates of America’s military helicopters and their crews are vastly worse than anyone outside the military understands. 4. Hurricane Helene damaged most military helicopters in NC, GA and TN, and that fact is being kept secret. 5. The military helicopter assets are not needed and everything is just peachy-keen, A-OK fine with the limited assets currently in use, and those limited assets are totally sufficient to do the job. 6. The conditions on the ground, the availability of aviation support units and/or the availability of aviation fuel make it impossible to establish forward bases for the helicopters to operate from. 7. The Harris/Biden Administration and/or the Democrat NC governor are maliciously and deliberately denying or delaying the use of these assets for nefarious reasons only they know.

One nefarious reason might be to hinder voters in some redder parts of North Carolina to tip the state to Harris-Walz.