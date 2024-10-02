WHY, INDEED?: “Why did it take four years to debunk the black baby study?” I would add that the notion that black mothers die in childbirth at disproportional rates because doctors are racist is at least as dubious. But nevertheless my colleagues on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights seem to believe it. At least they say they do.
