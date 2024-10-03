SPACE: Voyager 2 shuts down science experiment as power stores dwindle.

Mission engineers sent a command to shutter the Voyager 2’s Plasma Science, or PLS, experiment — which was used to observe solar winds — on September 26 using the Deep Space Network, a series of massive radio antennae that can beam information billions of miles through space.

It took 19 hours for the message to reach Voyager 2, and a return signal was received 19 hours later, NASA said Tuesday.

Despite the aging probe’s emptying power stores, NASA expects that Voyager 2 will keep operating with at least one science instrument into the 2030s.