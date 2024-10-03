PRIVACY: Meta smart glasses can be used to dox anyone in seconds, study finds.

In a Google document, AnhPhu Nguyen and Caine Ardayfio explained how they linked a pair of Meta Ray Bans 2 to an invasive face search engine called PimEyes to help identify strangers by cross-searching their information on various people-search databases. They then used a large language model (LLM) to rapidly combine all that data, making it possible to dox someone in a glance or surface information to scam someone in seconds—or other nefarious uses, such as “some dude could just find some girl’s home address on the train and just follow them home,” Nguyen told 404 Media.

This is all possible thanks to recent progress with LLMs, the students said.

“This synergy between LLMs and reverse face search allows for fully automatic and comprehensive data extraction that was previously not possible with traditional methods alone,” their Google document said.

Where previously someone could spend substantial time conducting their own search of public databases to find information based on someone’s image alone, their dystopian smart glasses do that job in a few seconds, their demo video said.

The co-creators said that they altered a pair of Meta Ray Bans 2 to create I-XRAY to raise awareness of “significant privacy concerns” online as technology rapidly advances.

They said that they chose Meta Ray Bans 2 for their project because the smart glasses “look almost indistinguishable from regular glasses.”