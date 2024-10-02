MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Kamala Must Combat ‘Frightening!’ Commie Memes, but She Can’t Because She Is One.

X’s freewheeling Grok AI is responsible for letting users countless Commie Kamala memes, and they’re proving effective enough that MSNBC and Democrats (but I repeat myself) are having hissy fits trying to force Grok to stop them and Harris to fight them.

Is the urge to shut down and shut up all opposition just a sort of gag issue for the Left, or are they particularly hysterical this time around because the Commie Kamala memes are proving effective at defining the candidate who refuses to define herself?

Yes.

Let’s talk about the censorship reflex before we get to the part about why Commie Kamala has Democrats so worried.