CHRISTIAN TOTO: Kevin Sorbo Schools Whoopi: I’m Proof of New Hollywood Blacklist. “Every movie I have shot over the last 7 years I get at least one person, be it an actor or someone behind the camera, telling me they are thankful for me being a voice for them [as a conservative]. I tell them to be their own voice, but they fear what happened to me will happen to them.”
