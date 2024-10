MAKE BRITAIN FUN AGAIN:

The decimation of the UK's nightlife, and pub culture, is shocking. According to Bloomberg:

– Three-quarters of nightclubs shut since 2005

– Number of pubs down by a quarter since 2000

– 13,800 nighttime businesses shut in 2020-23

– 35% London's local music venues closed 2007-15

