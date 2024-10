HE CAN’T HEAR YOU OVER THE SOUND OF ALL THAT DELICIOUS PIZZA:

REPORTER: β€œCan you clarify what you meant when you said you became friends with school shooters?” WALZ: πŸ¦—πŸ¦—πŸ¦— pic.twitter.com/HPXydExauD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 2, 2024

Keeping Walz cocooned away from even the friendly press somehow failed to prepare him for much of anything β€” who knew?