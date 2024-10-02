ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Now Comes Israel’s Vengeance — But Will They Go Full Old Testament? “While all options are on the table, Israeli officials indicated that their first targets would be Iran’s oil facilities, air defense systems, and targeted assassinations. Iran’s nuclear program will reportedly remain safe unless Iran attacks again.”
