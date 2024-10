THIS IS THE WAY:

NEW: Rep. Byron Donalds shuts up journalist Angela Rye after baiting her into a trap on Kamala Harris' record on inflation.

Brutal 🔥

Donalds: Inflation was brought to us by Kamala Harris.

Rye: *Laughs*

Donalds: Kamala Harris was the tiebreaking vote in the United States… pic.twitter.com/gVkFqGXbCN

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 1, 2024