THIS STORY HAS GOTTEN LOST IN THE SHUFFLE BUT IT COULD PROVE A BIGGIE: A tiny town just got slammed by Helene. It could massively disrupt the tech industry.

Nestled in the Appalachian mountains, the community of Spruce Pine, population 2,194, is known for its hiking and local artists. It’s also America’s sole source of high-purity quartz. Helene dumped more than 2 feet of rain on the town, destroying roads, shops and cutting power and water.

But its reach will likely be felt far beyond the small community.

Semiconductors are the brains of every computer-chip-enabled device. Solar panels are a key part of the global push to combat climate change. To make both semiconductors and solar panels, companies need crucibles and other equipment that can withstand extraordinarily high heat and be kept absolutely clean.

One material fits the bill: quartz. Pure quartz.

Quartz that comes, overwhelmingly, from Spruce Pine.

“As far as we know, there’s only a few places in the world that have ultra-high-quality quartz,” according to Ed Conway, author of Material World: The Six Raw Materials That Shape Modern Civilization. Russia and Brazil also supply high-quality quartz, he says, but “Spruce Pine has far and away the [largest amount] and highest quality.”