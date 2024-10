HOMETOWN HERO:

And now, the most Israeli story ever: the man who neutralized the terrorist in Jaffa is the chair of Israel’s “Burning Man”, Midburn, who happened to be in the area (he’s also a Nova survivor).

He did it in flip flops. pic.twitter.com/4b89iOlBhw

— Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) October 1, 2024