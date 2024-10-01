CDR SALAMANDER HAS A THEORY:

What can help explain the apparent federal level indifference to the nightmare brought from Florida’s Big Bend up to Appalachia from hurricane Helene?

I have a theory, and it has to do with Idaho that I think

@ComfortablySmug

would appreciate.

Let me take you back to season 5, episode 1 of Veep.

I looked for a video of the scene, but can’t find it.

So, I’ll quote the script:

“- KENT: Also, ma’am, catastrophically mudslides in Idaho. The governor is requesting a federal state of emergency.

….

– MEYER: How much did we lose Idaho by?

– KENT: Shellacked. Uh, well over 212,000 votes.

– MEYER: Then I declare a state of go f^ck yourself. I’m not spending money to scrape mud off a bunch of dirt roads.”

Ahem.

What are the polling averages for the states most damaged by Helene?

-FL: Trump +5.0 (NYT average)

-GA: Trump +1.0 (NYT average)

-NC: Trump +0.1 (NYT average)

Trump is so far ahead in SC and TN that no one is bothering to take polls.

You would think GA & NC would cause concern, but perhaps their internal polls tell the Harris campaign they’re already lost.

IDK… but the snark from the left to those trying to recover from Helene, and knowing who is on the Harris campaign team… the Veep explanation is as good as any other I have heard of.