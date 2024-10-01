DISGRUNTLED JOE BIDEN DISAPPOINTED AS KAMALA HARRIS TRIES TO DISTANCE FROM HIS RECORD, REPORT CLAIMS:

President Joe Biden is disappointed at how quickly his influence is dwindling as Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to move beyond him, according to an NBC News report.

Biden has noticed that Harris is not referring to him very often in her campaign speeches, the report notes, citing six people familiar with his comments.

He was also saddened when Harris specifically distanced herself from him, insisting in the presidential debate that she was ‘clearly’ not Joe Biden and offering a ‘new generation of leadership.’

A Harris campaign official tried to ward off rumors of an upset Biden by noting that the president has repeatedly told Harris to do whatever she needs to do to win.

Harris and Biden also had lunch together on Thursday for the first time in a while, an official confirmed, as they both went to the White House for a meeting with Ukrainian president Voldymyr Zelensky.

Harris met separately with Zelensky at the White House, however, and delivered separate remarks from the president.

The White House dismissed the report as ‘uninformed claims’ that were ‘the polar opposite of the truth.’