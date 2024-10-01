THERE’S NO MORE DENYING THAT THIS IS WAR:
BREAKING:
New video shows a large number of Iranian ballistic missiles striking Israel pic.twitter.com/nbjqRcQQml
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 1, 2024
Ch 14 reported that the U.S. and Iran are negotiating the scope of the strike so that the U.S. will be able to compel Israel not to retaliate.
The Biden-Harris administration is reportedly telling a U.S. enemy what level of assault against a U.S. ally is acceptable.
— Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) October 1, 2024
If that’s true, whatever leverage the Biden Cartel still held over Israel is likely gone. It certainly ought to be.
