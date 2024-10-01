THERE’S NO MORE DENYING THAT THIS IS WAR:

BREAKING: New video shows a large number of Iranian ballistic missiles striking Israel pic.twitter.com/nbjqRcQQml — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 1, 2024

More:

Ch 14 reported that the U.S. and Iran are negotiating the scope of the strike so that the U.S. will be able to compel Israel not to retaliate.

Get it?

The Biden-Harris administration is reportedly telling a U.S. enemy what level of assault against a U.S. ally is acceptable. — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) October 1, 2024

If that’s true, whatever leverage the Biden Cartel still held over Israel is likely gone. It certainly ought to be.

