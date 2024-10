WELL, THEY AREN’T WRONG:

TRUTH BOMB 💣 Dockworkers who have officially gone on strike say that the biggest reason is because their wages have not kept up with Kamala's inflation crisis. pic.twitter.com/k9xJoni47a — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 1, 2024

The irony is that if the strike goes on long enough, the next big round of price hikes will be on the strikers.