LISTEN SUG, DON’T FORGET TO SAY YOUR PRAYERS: US Says Iran Preparing to Attack Israel With Ballistic Missiles.

The US has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, according to a senior White House official. The US is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against the possible attack, which would carry severe consequences for Iran, said the official, who asked not to be identified. The warning comes after Israeli forces moved into southern Lebanon in an escalation of its campaign against Tehran-backed Hezbollah.

More here: Pentagon chief says US supports Israel’s ‘right to defend itself’ — while warning Iran of ‘serious consequences’ if it attacks.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the US supports Israel’s “right to defend itself” with its ground invasion of Lebanon — while vowing “serious consequences” for Iran if it attacks the Jewish state.

So will that mean even larger, or perhaps slightly smaller pallets of cash airlifted into Iran during the waning days of Obama’s third term?

UPDATE: “Israeli media reported 102 ballistic missiles — capable of reaching Israel in 12 minutes — were headed toward the Jewish state.”

(Classical reference in headline.)